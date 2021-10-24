Vegan chili recipe puts healthy spin on classic fall food

healthy recipes

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chili is a favorite item to make, whether it's cold outside or tailgating season.

October is National Chili Month, and nutrition coach Melissa Lerner provides a healthier option while keeping you indulged.

Easy Vegan Chili


Ingredients
  • 1 onion

  • 8 garlic cloves, minced

  • 2 ribs celery, minced

  • 1 red bell pepper, diced

  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, chopped

  • 2 medium carrots, roughly diced

  • 2 tablespoons oil

  • 3/4 cup walnuts, chopped

  • 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin


  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano

  • 1-2 tablespoons chili powder

  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste

  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce

  • 4 cups broth

  • 2/3 cup red lentils

  • 1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained


  • 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

  • SpudLove Organic Thick-Cut Potato Chips


    • Instructions
    In a large pot over medium heat, add in 2 tablespoons of oil. Once heated, add in the onion, celery, carrots and bell pepper and cook for four to five minutes, or until soft.

    Add in the garlic; cook for two minutes more.

    Next, add in the mushrooms plus a pinch of salt. Stir occasionally to prevent burning; cook for three to four minutes or until the mushrooms have softened, releasing some of their liquid.

    Add in the walnuts with spices, toasting for about 30 seconds, stirring frequently.

    Then add in the lentils, crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, soy sauce, tomato paste, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then cover; let simmer on low heat for 30 minutes. Stir occasionally to make sure the bottom isn't burning; add more water/broth if the chili looks too thick for you.

    Add in the beans, cook for 30 minutes more.

    Finally, sprinkle crushed SpudLove Organic Thick-Cut Potato Chips on top or place some whole chips in the top of the bowl! Their sea salt, barbecue, jalapeño or cracked pepper varieties can work well. Serve warm with additional garnishes of your choice, plus the SpudLove chips for dipping.
