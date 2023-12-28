Chef of plant-based restaurant 'Spirit Elephant' shares vegan friendly sauce

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If your goal is to eat a little healthier in the New Year or to be more mindful of your choices, a suburban restaurant that is fully plant-based can help!
The drinks and food at "Spirit Elephant" in Winnetka look like what you'd order at any other trendy restaurant but they pack a plant punch!
"Our mission is to provide for one's health, our planet and animals," Esparza said.
Esparza said the menu offered at Spirit Elephant will not make you miss meat products.
(6 servings)
1 cup raw cashews soaked in hot water for one hour
1/4 cup nutritional yeast
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar.
1 cup cold water
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon black salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Place cashews in a bowl and pour in boiling water in leave to soak for one hour then drain.
Add cashews to blender with nutritional yeast, lemon juice, vinegar, water, turmeric, garlic powder,
onion powder, black salt, and cayenne pepper.
Blend until smooth. Transfer sauce to double boiler on a low heat.
Stir constantly until warm throughout or about 3 minutes.
Serve immediately.
The sauce will continue to thicken while heating so keep an eye on it for proper thickness. If it becomes too thick, add water.
Can store for up to 5 days. To reheat use double boiler and add water as necessary.
For more information, you can visit spiritelefantrestaurant.com.