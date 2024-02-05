Creator of Danie's Natural Juice Blends shares Black-owned business journey, healthy juice recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing Black-owned businesses.

One Chicago woman stumbled upon a "million-dollar idea" while looking for a solution to her health issues.

Danielle "Danie" Marshall was overweight and at high risk for developing diabetes.

She started making juice blends using only local produce and found that she began dropping the extra weight.

Danie Marshall, founder of Danie's Natural Juice Blends, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about how her business grew, and how it is helping others.

"I was asked to participate in a city of Chicago farmers market. That was after selling to friends and coworkers, doing cleanses and helping them meet their health, wellness and fitness goals. Once starting in the farmers markets, we kind of expanded to more, and now we are also doing wholesale," she said.

Now her products are available online, at select Mariano's and at University of Chicago and UIC campuses.

She shared her recipe for a juice called The Superhero, which she said is great for hydration, improving digestion and giving a burst of energy.

The Superhero is packed with vitamins A, C, K and potassium, which are rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

The Superhero

Equipment Needed:

Juicer

Fresh Ingredients:

Pineapple-1/2 cup diced

Cucumber- 1/2 cucumber

Ginger Root- Thumb Size

Celery- 4-5 stalks

Spinach- Handful

Lemon- Wedge

Instructions:

1. Start by cleaning and prepping all ingredients. Dice pineapple into cubes, dice lemon wedge and celery.

2. Run all ingredients through a juicer. Start with ginger and spinach. These two ingredients have less water, so the rest will push them through while juicing them.

3. Allow the juice to chill in the fridge for a few minutes if you wish. Another tip is to leave the juice to chill while you clean your juicer.

4. Serve and enjoy!

Danie's Natural Juice Blends can be purchased at daniesnaturaljuice.com.