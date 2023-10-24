The 21 best tech gifts from wireless headphones to gaming consoles

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

If your loved one can't get enough of the latest gadgets, a tech gift might be just what they need this holiday season. Whether that's a waterproof portable speaker, a pair of wireless earbuds or a discounted TV, here are the 21 best tech gifts you can shop for this fall.

1.Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Image credit: Amazon

They'll love these noise-canceling earbuds, which provide clear, immersive sound and have a comfortable fit, thanks to their four included ear tips.

2. Echo Show 5

Image credit: Amazon

A smart display can help them play their favorite videos, display their family photos or even video call their loved ones. This one has Alexa built-in so it can be operated hands-free.

3. Anker Soundcore 2

Image credit: Amazon

One of our favorite gifts under $50, this water-resistant speaker has a 24-hour battery life and weighs under one pound - the perfect gift for any music lover on the go.

4. Meta Quest 3 128GB

Image credit: Amazon

For VR lovers, the Meta Quest 3 is a great headset option as it can get you a little over two hours of battery life, and can be operated with just hand gestures. It's louder and features a better video resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2.

5. PlayStation 5 Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Image credit: Amazon

The PlayStation 5 is still a highly coveted tech gift and this bundle pairs it with the brand-new Spider-Man game. Play both disc-compatible and downloadable games, and you'll even get a wireless controller included.

6. CiBest Mini Projector

Image credit: Amazon

This affordable projector is both lightweight and compatible with a wide variety of devices, including your laptop or even your gaming console. It has built-in speakers too, and weighs just under three pounds for portability.

7. INSIGNIA 32-inch TV

Image credit: Amazon

Yes, you can get a TV below $100, like this HD TV from Insignia. It has Fire TV built-in for access to your favorite streaming apps, and Apple AirPlay support so you can cast directly from your smartphone.

8.Kindle Paperwhite

Image credit: Amazon

An e-reader can help them take their favorite books with them wherever they go. The Paperwhite has an adjustable display and a multi-week battery life.

9.Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Image credit: Amazon

These comfy noise-canceling headphones offer some of the best sound on the market, and a 24-hour battery life on a single charge. Get them for the audiophile in your life.

10. Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Image credit: Amazon

Turn any TV into a smart TV with a Roku streaming stick. Get access to streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more, and even stream in 4K resolution.

11. Super Mario Bros Wonder

Image credit: Amazon

Any Mario fan will love the new game, which takes place in the Flower Kingdom and brings back Bowser as the classic villain. There are new characters and new game modes to be found, making this installment feel like a brand new era for Mario games, whilst still feeling nostalgic at the same time.

12. KODAK Mini Shot 2 Instant Camera

Image credit: Amazon

This digital camera has an in-built photo printer which can be used to print pictures from your camera or directly from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Shoot with six built-in filters to add an effect to your photos.

13. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Image credit: Amazon

This starter smartwatch can help them track their fitness and sleep stats. It also connects to iPhones and can let them receive their texts and calls straight on their wrist.

14. Oura Ring Gen3

Image credit: Best Buy

If a smartwatch is too bulky for them, help them track their fitness stats with an Oura Ring. It can track everything from skin temperature to resting heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

15. Marshall Emberton II

Image credit: Amazon

If you're looking for a more premium speaker offering, go with this Marshall pick which happens to be my personal favorite. It produces strong bass, even at low volumes, and is pretty loud too - I never have to push the volume past 70%. It's also dust and water-resistant.

16. BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller

Image credit: Amazon

A mobile gaming controller can make it easier to play smartphone games for extended periods of time. This one is compatible with older iPhone models, although it's also available for USB-C compatible smartphones, including the latest iPhone 15 and Android models.

17. Hypervolt Go 2

Image credit: Amazon

This portable massager can help ease muscle pains in your calves, thighs, arms and more. Choose between two interchangeable heads and take this gadget with you to the gym and beyond.

18.Miisso Power Bank

Image credit: Amazon

Portable power banks can be cute too, and this one has built-in charging cables so you don't have to worry about carrying yours when you leave the house. Choose between multiple colors and shop this lightweight power bank for the one whose devices are always running out of battery.

19. Govee LED Strip Lights

Image credit: Amazon

Light strips are not just for dorm rooms or game rooms, you can use light strips to spruce up any space. This option can be customized through the Govee Home app and even used with voice assistance, including Google Assistant and Alexa.

20. Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook

Image credit: Amazon

Journaling is far more fun if you never run out of pages, and with this smart notebook, they never will. Convert handwriting to digital text and take your notes with you wherever you go.

21. Nintendo Switch Lite

Image credit: Amazon

This portable console can hold their favorite games and can be taken with them on long flights, daily commutes or road trips. Choose between three different colors and game no matter where you are.