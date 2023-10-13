Get up to 50% off products from Insignia, JBL and more with these best deals of the week

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Prime Big Deal Days may be over, but there are still many deals to be found online. From portable speakers you can take on your next hiking trip to a cookware set that will make experimenting in the kitchen easier, these are the five best deals you can shop for right now. Like all sales, the discounted rates mentioned below may go up at any time, so make sure to fill your carts up soon before they expire. Each deal is also vetted by our team of deal experts, so you know the products you're buying are either top-rated, staff favorites or from a brand we trust.

Image credit: Amazon

I love JBL speakers. They always produce bass-heavy sound and feature water resistance, making it easier for me to take them to the beach or on my next camping trip. The Charge 5 is both water and dust-resistant and comes with a battery life of up to 20 hours. It has a 4.8-star rating from over 20,000 Amazon shoppers and is currently discounted to its lowest price in three months. This particular speaker also has a built-in power bank, which means you can use it to power up your smartphone through the USB charging port. It also weighs just two pounds and is completely wireless, making this a great portable pick.

Image credit: Dyson

Dyson vacuums are usually pretty pricey, but they offer the best cleaning experience on the market, in my opinion. Save a little cash by shopping the V8 Absolute, which is down $220 right now. It has HEPA filtration, which can remove 99.99% of dust, dirt and bacteria from your space, and a detangling brush bar so your or your pet's hair strands won't clog up this vacuum. It also comes with multiple tools, including a crevice tool for those tough to reach spots - like that narrow space between your couch and wall. It weighs under six pounds which makes it easy to transport and store too.

Image credit: Our Place

You might know the Our Place Always Pan which can perform the function of 10 different pieces of cookware. This set comes with the Always Pan 2.0, a Mini Always Pan, the Perfect Pot and the Mini Perfect Pot. Each piece of cookware has a non-stick surface for all your sauteeing and frying needs, and offers even heat distribution for every meal you're cooking, according to the brand. Shop between eight different colors, all on sale right now.

Image credit: Solo Stove

If the weather is getting cooler where you're located a fire pit can help warm you up - especially if you have a backyard. Solo Stove is one of the most well-known brands on the market, and its Bonfire 2.0 firepit is currently on sale -- and it has a 5-star rating from over 25,000 shoppers. It's described as smokeless, as it uses a special airflow design that superheats air to prevent it from getting in your clothes or hair. This should also prevent the smoke from making you teary-eyed or irritating your nostrils. It also comes with an easy-to-use removable ash pan to make cleaning easier. Plus, you'll get a free carry case with your order, allowing you to take this 23-pound fire pit on your next outdoor adventure.

Image credit: Amazon

Insignia Fire TVs have HD resolution and can get you access to all sorts of streaming apps including Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. There's Alexa built-in too, so you can use voice assistance to find your favorite TV shows and movies. This TV has a 4.6-star rating from over 10,000 Amazon reviewers. You can also use Apple AirPlay with this TV to broadcast your home videos, and there are three HDMI ports to help you connect any additional soundbars or speakers.