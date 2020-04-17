Beverly crash leaves 2 Chicago police officers injured after squad car hits CTA bus shelter, light pole

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are recovering after their police SUV went out of control and crashed into a CTA bus shelter and a light pole Thursday night on the South Side.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1700-block of West 95th in Beverly.The pair was traveling east on 95th Street with emergency equipment activated when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the bus shelter and light pole. The officers were transported to an area hospital in fair condition.One officer has a back injury, and the other hurt his leg, but they're expected to recover.It's unclear why the squad hit the shelter.