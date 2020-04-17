Beverly crash leaves 2 Chicago police officers injured after squad car hits CTA bus shelter, light pole

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are recovering after their police SUV went out of control and crashed into a CTA bus shelter and a light pole Thursday night on the South Side.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1700-block of West 95th in Beverly.

The pair was traveling east on 95th Street with emergency equipment activated when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the bus shelter and light pole. The officers were transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

One officer has a back injury, and the other hurt his leg, but they're expected to recover.

It's unclear why the squad hit the shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobeverlycar crashpolice officer injuredbuschicago police departmentctacrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News