Gang members from Chicago arrested for deadly triple shooting in ritzy Los Angeles area: police

LOS ANGELES -- Three suspects from Chicago were arrested for a shooting in January that left three women dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood, officials announced Friday.

The shooting in the ritzy Beverly Crest area happened Jan. 28 around 2:30 a.m. outside a short-term rental. Three victims were fatally shot, and six other victims survived, according to police.

The three people killed were in a vehicle outside the home. They were identified as Destiny Sims, Nenah Davis, and Iyana Hutton. All of them were under the age of 35.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced three arrests in connection with their murders. Police say the suspects were also responsible for a fourth murder in North Hollywood back in December.

The suspects, who are known gang members, were identified as Daries Stanford, 28, Dejean Thompkins, 28, and Dontae Williams, 23.

Thompkins was arrested in Chicago on April 10. Later that month, authorities attempted to arrest Williams but he evaded them and fled to the area of Gary, Indiana, authorities said at a news conference. He was eventually arrested and was transferred back to Chicago.

Stanford was arrested in Manhattan on May 10. All are awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and assault.

According to police, the three women were not the intended target. However, a motive for the shootings was not given.

Hutton's mother told ABC7 Chicago that her daughter was visiting L.A. with Davis, her best friend, to attend an album release party for a rapper.

Hutton was an up-and-coming rap artist herself, according to her mom, and was excited to make the trip.

"It's sad," said David. "The girls were my age in that car. I could have been at the party to. It's so sad and horrible."