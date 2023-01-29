2 Chicago area women ID'd among 3 killed in shooting at home in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago and Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, were among 3 killed in Beverly Crest, California shooting

Authorities on Sunday identified the three people who were killed in a Beverly Crest shooting that also left four others injured.

BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- Two Chicago-area women have been identified among three killed in a shooting in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood Saturday that also left four others injured.

All of the fatal victims were women. Investigators had originally said two of them were male.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified those killed as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.

They were found dead inside a car on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest, California, early Saturday morning, police said.

Out of the four others who were hurt, two of them were in critical condition.

During a press conference Saturday, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said the shooting occurred in front of a home that they believe has been used as a short-term rental. He could not confirm whether some type of gathering or party was happening at the time.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random but that the victims were targeted.

Investigators are also trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, officials said.

Police Detective Meghan Aguilar said the search for suspects and evidence was ongoing Sunday. She said further details of the investigation were not expected before Monday.

The ages and genders of the wounded victims were not released and their conditions were not known Sunday.

The mid-century home is in a quiet neighborhood nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains where houses are large and expensive. The property, estimated at $3 million, is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.

Police did not immediately know if the house had a history of noise or other party-related complaints.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the suspect or suspects was not available.

KABC and The Associated Press contributed to this post.