WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner in Beverly

Val Warner Image
ByVal Warner WLS logo
Thursday, November 9, 2023 11:57AM
Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner: Beverly
EMBED <>More Videos

Val starts her neighborhood tours with a visit to Chicago's Beverly neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has 77 unique neighborhoods, each with its own flair and history.

And ABC 7's Val Warner has friends in many of those communities. So she decided to visit each one of Chicago's neighborhoods, using her notable friends in each of those communities to provide a unique tour.

We're calling it "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner."

And she starts her neighborhood tours with a visit to Chicago's Beverly neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Her guide in the neighborhood - well-known standup comedian Pat McGann, a lifelong resident of Beverly.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW