Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner in Beverly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has 77 unique neighborhoods, each with its own flair and history.

And ABC 7's Val Warner has friends in many of those communities. So she decided to visit each one of Chicago's neighborhoods, using her notable friends in each of those communities to provide a unique tour.

We're calling it "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner."

And she starts her neighborhood tours with a visit to Chicago's Beverly neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Her guide in the neighborhood - well-known standup comedian Pat McGann, a lifelong resident of Beverly.