SAN FRANCISCO -- The Federal Aviation Administration has tightened the official definition of an astronaut, meaning Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson have been stripped of the title, according to the U.S. government.Astronauts have to be part of a crew that contributes to public safety or human spaceflight safety, according to the FAA. Both Bezos and Branson failed to reach that mark during their recent flights.The updates from the FAA were announced on the same day Bezos completed his flight aboard his Blue Origin rocket last week.The official rules were changed for the first time in 17 years.