Massive alligator spotted strolling through Texas subdivision: VIDEO

Have you ever seen a gator be lifted off the ground by a tow truck? Now you have! 🐊

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Residents strolling through a Cinco Ranch neighborhood in Texas Monday morning were joined by an unexpected guest -- an 11-foot long alligator.

Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable Chad Norvell shared a video of the massive reptile strolling through the Grand Lakes subdivision.

The video showed the gator walking slowly along a fence in the neighborhood. He was first spotted around 7:40 a.m.

In an update posted to Twitter, Norvell said the gator had been safely caught and relocated to Gator Country near Beaumont.

RELATED: Emotional support alligator spotted cooling off in Philadelphia's Love Park

A trapper caught up to him about 60 yards north of Buffalo Bayou, according to Norvell.

"He's a little embarrassed with all the attention out here!" Norvell tweeted with a photo of the gator tied up in the bed of a truck.

Another video from Michael Schwab, a witness in the area, shows the gator being lifted off the ground using a tow truck.

"People stopped their cars on the road to get out and watch the sight," Schwab said in a statement to ABC13.

The gator was found near Buffalo Bayou, which is why one Fort Bend County resident told ABC13 he wasn't surprised to see a video of this alligator.

"It's just part of the environment," Isaac Veras said. "That's their home."

The Cinco Ranch gator isn't alone when it comes to recent sightings.

SEE ALSO: Impressively-sized gator spotted in Missouri City by man attempting to install windows

Two Missouri City residents found alligators on their porches in the past several weeks.

One of the gators was wrangled single-handedly by a local restaurant owner after he dropped his kids off at school.

READ MORE: Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school