1 seriously hurt after tour bus hits DuSable Lake Shore Drive support beam in the Loop: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was seriously injured when a double-decker tour bus struck a support beam in the Loop on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the bus was trying to go from the Randolph Street exit of DuSable Lake Shore Drive to lower Randolph Street.

That's when the Big Bus Tours vehicle struck the support beam that holds DuSable Lake Shore Drive because it was too tall to pass through, CFD said.

CFD said one adult was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. Thirty-one other people refused treatment on the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.