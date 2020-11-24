ABC Primetime

Katheryn Winnick talks week 2 of ABC's 'Big Sky' after big premiere twist

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- ABC's newest drama "Big Sky" is back with a new episode after its big premiere twist.

While we'll be watching episode two tonight, Katheryn Winnick who plays "Jenny Hoyt" says they're already filming episodes six and seven out in Vancouver.

"It's nice to be working in this crazy pandemic, we're one of the lucky ones," she said.

Even though there was that shocking twist with Ryan Phillippe's character "Cody," we will still be seeing more of him.

"It is not the last of Cody that's for sure," she said. "Even though he isn't in the show anymore he's still very much a part of it and the underlying tension between Jenny and Cassie's character and the threat that has been keeping us together and motivated us in solving this case and finding him and finding out what happened to him."

There are still a lot of mysteries to unfold as the characters search for closure and answers. Winnick promises the twists didn't end with the first episode.

"Viewers are going to be thrilled and shocked and surprised and entertained," she said.



Don't miss episode two of "Big Sky" tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC!

Also Read: "Dancing with the Stars" crowns Season 29 champions
