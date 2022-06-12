Chicago residents call for safer streets after 2 young kids killed in cycling accidents days apart

There was a renewed call to action for safer streets after two young children were killed in accidents this month.
The moments of silence for 3-year-old Lily Shambrook and 2-year-old Raphael Cardenas were both powerful and heart-breaking.
Both young children were killed within just days of each other in separate cycling accidents on the North Side.
Now, hundreds gathered where the children were killed to demand action.
"We are demanding our streets for our children," said one person.
"Children should be able to ride their bike safely without worrying about being killed," added another.
It was an emotional day, as families and bike advocates mourned the loss of two toddlers tragically killed.
"It is evident that our streets are not safe," said Raphael's parents, Marina Ross and Henry Cardenas.
"I've got a 2-year-old myself and a 7-year-old. My 2-year-old has learned to scoot on this street on Eastwood," said Alderman Matt Martin, 47th Ward.
It's the same street where Cardenas was killed on June 3 while riding his scooter in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. The driver in that accident was not cited.
His family spoke out for the first time since his death Sunday.
"In times of trauma and grief, we ask ourselves so many questions. We search for answers and situations where there may not be any. In spite of that, we must seek out opportunities where we can enact change. We have to try," the grieving parents said.
The group then marched to Leland and Winthrop avenues, where 3-year-old Lily Shambrook was also killed last week while riding in a bike seat on the back of her mother's bicycle. The bike colliding with a semi.
"Every time there's a fatality in Chicago involving a bike, it's incredibly upsetting because I see myself in it. Especially when it's a child. That shouldn't be happening. It shouldn't be happening at all," said Stephanie Reid, who lives in Humbolt Park.
"Hold onto that anger and energy, and use it for positive change," said Brendan Kevenides, the Shambrook family representative.
Traffic safety advocates are demanding that city and state officials create a plan to make streets safer.
Congressman Mike Quigley, 5th District, said he is hopeful the state will receive more resources to do so from President Biden's infrastructure bill.
"We need education programs to remind drivers to look out for bikes, to not block bike lanes, and we need the infrastructure to make them more secure," Quigley said.
Shambrook's death is still being reviewed by the city's department of transportation. The family had previously said a parked ComEd maintenance vehicle was blocking the bike lane at the time of the accident.