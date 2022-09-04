Bike the Drive 2022: 30-mile biking event kicks off with DuSable Lake Shore Drive closures

DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed for Bike the Drive 2022 until Sunday afternoon. The event kicked off at Grant Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of cyclists will bike the 30-mile trek down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the annual "Bike the Drive" event.

They're getting started bright and early. Participants can start the ride anytime between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., but organizers recommended starting no later than 7:30 a.m. to get the most out of their time.

Bike the Drive always brings out so many people and there's even a festival at Butler Field once they're done. Bikers have the opportunity to stop and turn around at three different rest stops along the route.

Closures are already in place on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Edgewater to Hyde Park. The route goes from Bryn Mawr Avenue south to the Museum of Science and Industry on 57th Street.

Closures will begin to lift at 10:30 a.m. depending on your location and car traffic will resume on DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 11:30 a.m. and noon, organizers said.