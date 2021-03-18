Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies at 70

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 has lost a very special member of this station's family as longtime host and award-winning broadcaster Bill Campbell died Wednesday.Campbell's 32-year career at ABC7 was both on-camera and behind the scenes, and always to brought people together."Bill loved his family, his friends and his community with his whole heart," said Bill's wife, Angela Campbell.His wife and brother remembered Campbell in audio interviews Thursday."Where he was able to meet with people in the community and tell their stories and give them voice, I know that's what I will truly remember," said his brother, Kevin Campbell.Campbell was the Community Services Director and stepped away from those duties to focus on hosting "Chicagoing" until he retired in 2010 to start a consulting business."Chicagoing with Bill Campbell really was like an his homage for his love to the city. He featured people that you might know about and people you might never have known about," said Diana Palomar, VP of Community Affairs for ABC7."He wanted to give voice to those who didn't have a voice. That was so important to him," said Theresa Gutierrez, former host and reporter for ABC7. "I really loved Bill Campbell."Gutierrez first encountered a warm welcoming Campbell hosting the Bud Billiken Parade.What viewers did not see was the person off camera who was just a generous and kind.Bill is also remembered for reading "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to colleagues' children at our holiday parties."We are devastated and we are going to miss him deeply," his wife said. "We are also very proud of him and we were happy to be by his bedside and say farewell."A South Side native, Bill also worked for Mayor Richard J. Daley and the Chicago Urban League.He was in the process of writing a book titled "Positive on Purpose." While he may not have finished the book, those who knew him said his choice to be positivity has already impacted our lives for the better.Many of his friends from ABC 7 offered support when he suffered a stroke in recent years.Bill Campbell was 70.