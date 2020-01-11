Illinois State Police investigate reported shooting on Bishop Ford Expressway

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway Friday afternoon.

State Police said the shooting occurred on I-94 northbound at 154th Street Friday at around 12:15 p.m.

Police discovered an abandoned vehicle involved in the reported shooting at the scene.

The vehicle is believed to also have been involved in a crash with another motorist, Illinois State Police said.

The driver and any other occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.

State Police said the reported shooting is under investigation.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. No other details are known at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plainesexpressway shootingshootingillinois state policeinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News