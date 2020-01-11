Illinois State Police investigate reported shooting on Bishop Ford Expressway

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway Friday afternoon.State Police said the shooting occurred on I-94 northbound at 154th Street Friday at around 12:15 p.m.Police discovered an abandoned vehicle involved in the reported shooting at the scene.The vehicle is believed to also have been involved in a crash with another motorist, Illinois State Police said.The driver and any other occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.No one is in custody, police said.State Police said the reported shooting is under investigation.It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. No other details are known at this time.Any witnesses are asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.