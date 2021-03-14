Society

Black & Powerful: Chevy Humphrey, President & CEO of Museum of Science & Industry

By and Marissa Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Black & Powerful" is a 10-part long-form streaming series created by ABC7 Chicago.

The premise of the series is "seeing is believing," in hopes to inspire those young and young at heart to achieve their goals. We sit down with leaders in entertainment, sports, education, arts and more! Each individual sharing their personal journey that led them to become the person they are today.

Episode 3 of Black & Powerful features Eyewitness News Anchor Cheryl Burton and Chevy Humphrey, President & CEO of Museum of Science & Industry.

Cheryl and Chevy's conversational sit-down interview gives us background on where Humphrey grew up and the life-changing words from a former teacher that have stuck with her to this day.

The President and CEO also lays out her vision for the future of MSI with plans of community-based initiatives and bringing science to neighborhoods and suburbs of Chicago. Humphrey shares words of inspiration for the next generation and plans to access to STEM equitable for all.

Watch more episodes of Black & Powerful here.
