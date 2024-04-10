National Association of Real Estate Brokers brings 'Building Black Wealth Tour' to Chicago

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers will bring the "Building Black Wealth Tour" to Chicago on Saturday at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman.

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers will bring the "Building Black Wealth Tour" to Chicago on Saturday at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman.

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers will bring the "Building Black Wealth Tour" to Chicago on Saturday at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman.

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers will bring the "Building Black Wealth Tour" to Chicago on Saturday at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From overcoming historical obstacles to African-American families becoming homeowners.

This Saturday, The National Association of Real Estate Brokers will bring the "Building Black Wealth Tour" to more than 100 cities, including Chicago.

Sanina Ellison Jones, President of the Dearborn Real-tist Board, joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about what "Building Black Wealth" is all about.

She talked about why the tour is so important to the community and what can people walk away with. She also talked about what the next steps are for those qualified to become a homeowner.

The entire interview can be viewed in the player above.

SEE ALSO | Our America In the Black: Resources to help small businesses and those in underserved communities

The "Building Black Wealth Tour" comes to Olive-Harvey College in Pullman this Saturday.

More information about how to attend the event can be found here.