Girls Like Me Project to honor sisterhood at 'Chicago Day of the Girl' celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In celebration of International Day of the Girl, Girls Like Me Project, Inc. will celebrate their 12th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl on October 11th from 10 AM until 2 PM at the historic South Shore Cultural Center.

The "I Am Destined" theme event will bring together over 250 girls to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl.

The organization's most anticipated day is dedicated to affirming the incredible strength and potential of Black girls. The free event is designed to honor and uplift young changemakers. Programming is carefully curated to align with National Health Education Standards, as well as Illinois State Standards in media literacy, language arts/literacy, social studies, and the integration of knowledge and ideas. Schools, organizations, and parents are encouraged to enroll Black girls (ages 13-18) for field trip or service learning experiences.

The immersive and interactive programming will include:

Black Girls' Wellness Oasis - This section will offer activities such as yoga, journaling, and art therapy, along with one-on-one counseling sessions.

GLMPI Live Talk Show - Young women in the GLMPI program will create a

talk show platform to share their voices on their terms with the world. They will also interview a celebrity guest.

Global Connections - An exciting program element that connects girls to the global conversation of sisterhood.

Art Installation - Features two exclusive art exhibits. Still, Searching Project showcases murals painted by GLMPI girls under the direction of Chicago award-winning artist Damon Reed. The murals amplify cases of missing Black women and girls. This exhibit is in partnership with W.R.O.A.R. (a coalition sponsored by the Jane Addams Center on Social Policy and Research). The second exhibit, "Celebrating the JOY of Black Women and Girls," is a showcase of portraits taken by participants in our Mother Daughter Healing Circle co-sponsored by Girls Like Me Project, Carle Illinois College of Medicine, President's Initiative to Celebrate the Arts and Humanities.

An Exclusive Short Film Screening - Showcase of short films written, directed, and produced by girls, giving them a platform to share their creative talents.

Talent Showcase - Performances of youth artists, including DJ Maya Unique, DJ Moddy, Ryan Werner, and more.

Jump Rope Demonstration - Witness an exciting jump rope demonstration.

In 2012, the United Nations declared October 11th the International Day of the Girl. In observance, GLMPI produced Chicago Day of the Girl to connect Chicago's inner-city Black girls to a global community and advocate for their success beyond the myriad of injustices. Congressman Danny K. Davis has acknowledged such GLMPI efforts as Congressional Record during the United States 114th Congress. To further solidify the momentous strives of the organization, the Chicago Day of the Girl Resolution was presented by Alderwoman Pat Dowell, 3rd Ward, to declare October 11th as Chicago Day of the Girl during a City Council meeting on September 21st, 2022.

This year's event is sponsored by Black Girls Jump, Family Focus, Sista Afya Community Center, Black Girls Smile. CBS 2 is our this year's media sponsor. For more information, to register and or donate, log on to https://www.girlslikemeproject.org

About Girls Like Me Project Inc.:

The mission of GLMPI is to help African-American girls ages 13-18 critically examine social, cultural, and political ideologies in media so that they will be able to overcome stigmas and negative stereotypes. In addition, we equip them with the tools and strategies to become influential, independent digital storytellers who transform their communities and foster global sisterhood. The program intends to serve as a resourceful career-driven program in the Chicagoland area by creating a safe space for Black girls who aspire to pursue careers in the media industry.