One student walked away from expo with $95K scholarship

Chicago Black College Expo provides students with resources, access to millions in scholarships

Hundreds of students attended the Black College Expo at Chicago State University on Saturday walking away with millions of dollars in scholarships.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of students packed into Chicago State University's Convocation Center Saturday for the seventh annual Black College Expo hosted by the National College Resources Foundation.

"It's happiness, it's unity, it's love, it's opportunity," said Dr. Theresa Price, founder of the foundation.

Price says students leave the expo motivated and empowered about their future.

"When I see young people excited about opportunities, about life, about choices, that's what it means to me," said Price.

Students from across the Midwest had their pick of dozens of Historic Black Colleges and Universities on site passed out information on scholarships and even accepted some students on the spot.

"It gives a chance to students in this area to see all these colleges that otherwise they wouldn't have had the opportunity to see," said Paul Person of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Jordan Hampton is a high school senior who travelled to the expo from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"I want to thank my mom and stuff for pushing me to go harder every day," said Hampton.

Jordan walked away Saturday with a $95,000 scholarship from Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis.

He says hard work pays off.

"I'm excited to take the next step and see where it goes and get it over with," said Hampton.

Kylia Nowell and her family made the trip from Milton, Wisconsin.

"These are historically black colleges so if it's in reach of Black people, they are going to feel better knowing that they'll feel safer at these colleges," said Nowell.

Nowell's mom said her daughter is only a sophomore but added it's never too early to start looking at colleges.

Paquita Purnell who also accompanied her daughter to the fair said she knows what's at stake.

"Picking a college is very important. It's going to set the tone for the rest of her life," said Purnell.