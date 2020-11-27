scams

BBB Black Friday: Better Business Bureau warns busy shopping days mean busy scamming days

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
More people are expected to do their Black Friday shopping online this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyber Monday is also an option.

If you're in that category, there's a new warning about scams you should know about.

Steve Bernas of the Better Business Bureau joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk about them.

He said because Friday and Monday are some of the busiest shopping days of the year, they're also the busiest scamming days of the year.

Most stores staying closed on Thanksgiving in part due to the pandemic, forcing retailers to take a different approach to holiday shopping.



The BBB has recently received thousands of complaints regarding online retail scams.

Bernas warned that shoppers should be on the lookout for fake websites and do research on companies before buying from them. Checking with the BBB can also prohibit consumers from making a costly mistake.

Using your credit card can create a paper trail for purchases and add protections, too.
