Don't let hotel booking scammers spoil your summer vacation

Hotel booking scams are on the rise, according to the Better Business Bureau. Don't be tricked before your trip with these tips.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip before you book any summer trips.

According to the Better Business Bureau, hotel booking scams are on the rise.

You might find a website that looks real and shows professional photos of luxury room only to be charged a much higher rate than you agreed.

These fake websites can steal your money and personal information without booking your reservation.

So what can you do to avoid a hotel scam?

First, only book hotels through official websites you know and trust.

Avoid clicking on sites through texts or emails.

Before you type in any credit card information, check that you're on the real site by looking closely at the URL. It should start with "https" and display a padlock symbol.