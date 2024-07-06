WATCH LIVE

Don't let hotel booking scammers spoil your summer vacation

ByAnn Pistone and Jason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, July 6, 2024 5:42PM
Hotel booking scams are on the rise, according to the Better Business Bureau. Don't be tricked before your trip with these tips.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip before you book any summer trips.

According to the Better Business Bureau, hotel booking scams are on the rise.

You might find a website that looks real and shows professional photos of luxury room only to be charged a much higher rate than you agreed.

These fake websites can steal your money and personal information without booking your reservation.

So what can you do to avoid a hotel scam?

  • First, only book hotels through official websites you know and trust.

  • Avoid clicking on sites through texts or emails.

  • Before you type in any credit card information, check that you're on the real site by looking closely at the URL. It should start with "https" and display a padlock symbol.

  • You should also check for any typos or grammatical errors and search for reviews before booking.

