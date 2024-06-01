WATCH LIVE

Fake summer jobs: BBB warning high school, college students about employment scams

ByAnn Pistone and Jason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, June 1, 2024 5:28PM
With the summer job search heating up, the Better Business Bureau is warning high school and college students about employment scams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick job hunting tip.

Scammers will often send text messages claiming to be an employer or post a fake job application online.

They might even conduct a virtual job interview, only to require a "training fee" after offering you the job.

Remember that a real employer will never ask you for money. Also be aware of scams where they claim to to "overpay" you for supplies and ask you to send money back. In that case they've sent you a bad check .

Always research the company and check to see if the email address matches what's on a well-known company's website.

Overall, be cautious of jobs that offer a large amount of money for little work, offer a job without an interview, or send emails with typos and grammatical errors.

