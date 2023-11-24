Holiday shoppers seek Black Friday deals at Woodfield Mall, Chicago-area shopping centers

Holiday shoppers were out early on Black Friday to find deals at Woodfield Mall and other Chicago-area shopping centers.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Shoppers filled up Chicago-area malls and shopping centers as Black Friday got underway.

Despite a dismal sales forecast, retailers hope for a boost in a sales.

Woodfield Mall attracts the largest crowds in the area. Doors opened here at 6 a.m. and many people hope to get many things off their shopping list done.

It is the Chicago area's largest shopping center, so there is a lot to see and do inside.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year. They forecast holiday sales will rise from 3% to 4% compared to last year.

Hot ticket items include toys, electronics, and clothing. All will be discounted 20% or more.

Cyber Monday is when shoppers will see even more major sales online.