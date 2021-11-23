CHICAGO (WLS) -- People camping out for the best Black Friday deals and then the mad dash to get in the door seems like a distant memory.
Holiday shopping continues to shift online with different challenges this year.
Retail Me Not's Kristin McGrath has some. McGrath discussed the latest on supply chain issues as well as if people would be spending more on presents this year.
RELATED: Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping
She also offered advice for those still shopping and discussed if there is a shift in the type of gifts people are giving.
Black Friday shopping tips from RetailMeNot
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News