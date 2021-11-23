Black Friday shopping tips from RetailMeNot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People camping out for the best Black Friday deals and then the mad dash to get in the door seems like a distant memory.Holiday shopping continues to shift online with different challenges this year.Retail Me Not's Kristin McGrath has some. McGrath discussed the latest on supply chain issues as well as if people would be spending more on presents this year.She also offered advice for those still shopping and discussed if there is a shift in the type of gifts people are giving.