Shopping

Black Friday shopping tips from RetailMeNot

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Black Friday shopping tips from RetailMeNot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People camping out for the best Black Friday deals and then the mad dash to get in the door seems like a distant memory.

Holiday shopping continues to shift online with different challenges this year.

Retail Me Not's Kristin McGrath has some. McGrath discussed the latest on supply chain issues as well as if people would be spending more on presents this year.

RELATED: Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

She also offered advice for those still shopping and discussed if there is a shift in the type of gifts people are giving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholidaybest buywalmartblack fridaytarget
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News