localish

Family turns stoop into stage for Black history

By DERIK WALLER
EMBED <>More Videos

Family turns stoop into stage for Black history

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT -- Miles from the Broadway theaters, on a stoop in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, one family is putting on a show that's all their own.

The vignettes showcase America's most famous civil rights icons. The showcase has been going on for 10 years, but the pandemic forced the Flowers family to take the show outside.

That's where founder Aaronda Flowers reprised her role as Harriet Tubman.

"I enjoy playing the character of Harriet Tubman for her endurance, what she had to endure to actually pull Black people through," Flowers said.

On folding chairs out on the sidewalk, neighbors learn about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

There's also abolitionist and women's rights activist Sojourner Truth and Emmett Till. He's the 14-year-old Mississippi child lynched in 1955 after he was falsely accused of whistling at a white woman.

"It's important to inform our community of our history so that no one will be forgotten," organizer Zahne Flowers said.

"Our Black American heroes, who fought for change, who fought for justice," an actor said in the performance.

Now, they fight to remember.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
black historyfamilywabcblack history monthcivil rightstheaterlocalish
LOCALISH
Family turns stoop into stage for Black history
Meet the O.G. of Italian eateries
Visit the first women-led food hall in the country
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
TOP STORIES
CTA worker charged with shooting man during Red Line station fight
Thief caught stealing gas from 10 cars at Hazel Crest dealership
Taylor Hawkins death: 10 substances found in system, Colombia AG says
Expressway rollover crash injures 2 following high-speed ISP chase
Our Chicago: Women work to educate, protect young Chicago girls
Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death
Police locate person of interest in fatal Rosemont mall shooting
Show More
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
Oscars predictions: Sandy Kenyon has his picks for top awards
Amy Morton blazes trail in Chicago area's restaurant industry
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
8 shot, none fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News