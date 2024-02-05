ABC7 celebrates Black History Month Chicago with news, vignettes, programming, special

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago celebrates Black History Month with vignettes, a series of news stories, programming and a half-hour special, "Our Chicago: History & Heritage."

Hosted by ABC 7's Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders, with contributions from Val Warner, Terrell Brown, Karen Jordan and Jasmine Minor, "Our Chicago: History & Heritage" showcases the unique stories and cultural contributions of Black Chicagoans. The half-hour program airs Saturday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. with an encore presentation the following day on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 p.m. and will also stream live exclusively on abc7chicago.com and everywhere ABC 7 programming is streamed.

Burton and Sanders will host ABC 7's Black History Month special from the historic Wabash Avenue YMCA in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. This building, which dates back to 1911 and is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, is where historian Carter G. Woodson first developed the concept of Black History Month.

Vignettes featuring amazing, everyday Chicagoans will be showcased throughout February on ABC7, including Chicago historian Shermann "Dilla" Thomas, artistic director of the Happiness Club, Tanji Harper, and artist and creator of hand-painted custom hats S. Rose.

The "Our Chicago: History & Heritage" special highlights individuals and groups in the Black Chicago community with unique stories and community contributions, including the following:

Olympic gold medalist Dr. Gregory Bell: Dr. Gregory Bell won a gold medal in the long jump competition at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia. Max Warner, the son of ABC 7's Val Warner, is a rising track-and-field athlete and two-time All-American in the triple jump. This emotional story unfolds when Max meets his great, great uncle Gregory for the first time to gather wisdom and learn about his uncle's story.

History of Harold's Chicken: Harold's Chicken Shack has been a Chicago fixture since 1950. Seventy-four years after the first shop opened, it is now a franchise with 60 locations nationwide, all while staying a family-run business. It's no surprise, considering their recipes have become lore within Chicago's Black communities. We interview Harold's CEO Kristen Pierce, daughter of founder Harold Pierce, to dive into their rich history and experience the food and atmosphere that make the restaurant a Chicago fixture.

"Other Michigan Avenue": The stretch of Michigan Avenue from 111th to 115th Street in Roseland used to be one of Chicago's busiest shopping neighborhoods. It declined drastically, but with the introduction of an expanded Red Line, the strip is poised to make a comeback. Despite the obstacles, some businesses, such as Old Fashioned Doughnuts, have stood the test of time. Art and culture are preserved through the Roseland Portrait Project, located at North Park University. Despite many challenges, there is hope as residents look to preserve their heritage and protect their future.

Redemptive Plastics: On Chicago's West Side, two creative and philanthropic groups bring the community together in a creative way while also taking steps to protect the environment. The group Alt _Chicago is an artist-led, faith-based, community-driven nonprofit. Happy Returns Studio creates a space where robotics and recycling meet the arts. These two groups work together to redeem recyclables and transform them into sustainable art while also providing economic opportunities for West Side communities to better their future.

Bettiann Gardner: Founder of the "Soft Sheen" hair brand, Bettiann Gardner was not only a successful businesswoman but a fixture of the Chicago community. In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Gardner taught in CPS schools. In the mid-80s, she and her husband bought shares in the Chicago Bulls franchise, making her the first Black female shareholder of the team. Even though she has since passed, her legacy lives on as an example of Chicago spirit.

Women's Live Artist Studio: Co-owned by two Black women, Dana Todd Pope and Martha A. Wade, the Women's Live Artist Studio features the artwork and products of local Chicago women. They paint and create daily at Navy Pier, giving visitors a window inside their creative process.

The Happiness Club: Artistic director Tanji Harper leads a club for local kids that not only teaches them dance, vocals and rap but also provides a safe space to grow and become confident in their identities while supporting each other and spreading happiness.

Yogaletics: After suffering from an injury, former college football player Sidney Miles was encouraged to incorporate yoga into his workout routine to heal. When he began incorporating yoga into his healing routine, he discovered the tension he was storing in his body wasn't only caused by physical illness but by underlying stress as well. As he continued to practice, he saw improvements in his physical and mental health. Now, he holds yoga classes primarily on the South Side of Chicago to help others who may share his experience.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News will feature many compelling stories for Black History Month under the banner "Building a Better Chicago," including the following:

Black Girls Jump:

Led by Ayana Haaruun, a college professor specializing in African American culture and education, Black Girls Jump provides easy access to physical activity for young and adolescent girls through double-dutch jump rope while also focusing on growing their leadership and team-building skills. Double-dutch jump rope historically has been passed down through generations in Black communities. In addition to being an outlet for accessible physical activity and socialization, Black Girls Jump aims to alleviate health disparities that disproportionately affect Black women and girls.

Diversity in the Cannabis Industry:

A look at how many Black-owned marijuana dispensaries are open in 2024, after the state launched its Illinois Social Equity Program.

Other Black History Month programming includes:

Sunday, Feb. 4, 11 p.m.- midnight

"Our America: In the Black": This docu-series follows Microsoft philanthropic specialist Darrell Booker, who is on a mission to close the racial wealth gap through his digital inclusion movement in the hopes of economically transforming communities and small businesses impacted by economic inequalities.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 11:30 p.m. - midnight

"African American Short Film": Showcases short films made by African Americans that range from comedy to drama and all the shades in between. These filmmakers capture the images and are the voices of contemporary life in the African American community, expressing themselves through animation, docu-drama, film noir, biographies, stylized portraits and scripted pieces.

