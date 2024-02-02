'Mahalia's' store launches in Chatham, spotlights local Black artists

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new retail store opened Friday, showcasing products from local artists.

Mahalia's is a store featuring items made from Chicago creators and artists; products include candles, oils, art, and more.

Maisha Miles and her 3-year old son Christopher wanted everything just right for the grand opening as they took their soaps and scents business "A Versatile You" to the next level.

"This is the very first time that my products, our products, in a storefront," Miles said.

"Mahalia's" shop is a retail space located on 79th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

"So this gives me the opportunity to dip my toe in the water and get a feel for that retail presence," said Robin Wheeler with Fetish Cosmetics.

The shop is named in honor of Mahalia Jackson, known to many as the greatest gospel singer of all time, and is rooted in the South Side neighborhood she called home.

About 25 vendors provided items for the shop, including children's' book author Lora McClain-Muhammad, who found the inspiration for her stories from her grandchildren.

"It's so important for little Black and brown children to see themselves represented beautifully," McClain-Muhammad said.

With the support of the City of Chicago and the Greater Chatham Initiative, the shop will be in operation for 12 months following a successful pop-up last year.

RELATED | Greater Chatham Initiative celebrates new store launch on South Side

"This is a great way for people who don't have brick-and-mortar stores or an online presence , that they can do both at the same time," said Greater Chatham Initiative Executive Director Nedra Sims Fears.

The store not only anchors the eats end of the 79th Street business corridor, it also hopes to help draw customers to some of the other 49 neighborhood businesses located there.

"We don't have things like this South Side, especially on Cottage Grove, and so I think that it's important that we have this here," store manager and artist in residence Kristen Williams said.

There's also a plan this summer to brand the one-mile strip as a cultural district called "Mahalia's Mile," complete with murals, banners, planters and painted intersections.

"This has always been a powerful neighborhood with lots of pride, and it's just good to see it coming back," resident James Brigham said.

"Mahalia's" shop is open Tuesday through Saturday with online shopping available on Sunday and Monday.