'Workout Mommies' program empowers mothers to reach fitness goals during pregnancy

Black women 3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women

CHICAGO (WLS) -- April 11 through 17 is Black Maternal Health Week, bringing awareness to the health crisis that is taking the lives many mothers.

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, partially due to a long history of systemic racism and bias. Many Black mothers also lack access to safe and secure housing, affordable transportation, and affordable, healthy food.

This is partially why a local fitness instructor is exploring strategies to promote wellness and empowerment for Black mothers.

Leslie Ivy, a wellness coach and the visionary behind Ivy League Fitness, is eager to introduce and showcase one of Ivy League Fitness's flagship programs - the 'Workout Mommies.'

Ivy League Fitness is dedicated to promoting holistic well-being, and the 'Workout Mommies' program is a testament to this commitment. Tailored exclusively for women, encompassing moms-to-be, new moms, and those with children, this distinctive fitness class seamlessly integrates gentle workouts with engaging discussions on women's health and postpartum care. The collaboration with a birthing doula and a pelvic floor therapist builds a community of support for mothers and promotes self-care.