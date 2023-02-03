Black Men Flower Project blossoms in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Florist John Caleb Pendleton is helping Black men bloom one arrangement at a time.

"This is important because most Black men don't receive flowers until they can't smell them," said Pendleton, who owns Planks and Pistils.

He's partnering with the Black Men Flower Project to give Black men their flowers.

"I know how important it is when another Black man sees me and encourages me," Pendleton said.

Black Men Flower Project founder Robert Washington-Vaughns desperately needed encouragement years ago when he hit rock bottom.

"I have had my own mental health journey and the things that helped me kind of progress through that were nature, art and community," he said.

And the seed was planted.

"Having plants in your house boosts your self-esteem," Washington-Vaughns said.

While living in Ohio, the Chicago native tested out the idea on a friend.

"I thought I would start with somebody that I thought would be like the most receptive to it. And he was just like very weirded out at first, slowly but gradually very accepting," Washington-Vaughns said.

That's part of the battle, breaking down the emotional barriers that often times exist between men.

"I do want to change our perception of how Black men interact with flowers," Pendleton said.

This Black History Month, the Black Men Flower Project is launching in Chicago. Black men can nominate other Black men to receive a free flower arrangement.

Pendleton surprised coffee shop owner George Davis Junior as the first Chicago recipient of the Black Men Flower Project.

Davis shared his reaction: "I am speechless, still kind of trying to figure out how to process it, but it is a beautiful thing. And the second thing in my mind was, how can I pay it forward?"

The project is encouraging Black men to root for each other. And the flowers serve as a symbol of the beauty that can come out of that show of support.

"I'm very excited. We've raised a good amount of money so we can do this every week for the next three plus months. But we want to keep doing this," Pendleton said.

For more information about the Black Men Flower Project, click here.