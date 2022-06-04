health care

'Black Men In White Coats' summit inspires young people of color to consider careers in healthcare

By Maher Kawash
'Black Men In White Coats' summit in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Black Men in White Coats Summit is helping change the narrative of the healthcare industry.

"It's important for us to have this as our narratives instead of what we see daily on TV with the gunshots and deaths that are coming apart in the Black community," said Sheronada Kimbrough, Director of Workforce Programs.

Hundreds of students, parents and volunteers attended the event Saturday at Malcom X College on the Near West Side. It's geared toward showing young people of color what it looks to work in the healthcare industry.

Organizers say it gives Black students the opportunity to meet successful professionals who look like them and grew up like them.

"It means a lot to me, to be able to show them that, you know, there are people that look like you that can, you know, succeed in this field," said UIC Dentistry student Anthony Hall.

Both students and parents attended workshops and sessions getting a glimpse of what their future could like.

"Don't worry about what you look like or what the other person looks like. You do what you want to do," said Hall.
