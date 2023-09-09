Black MS Experience sheds light on challenges of living with multiple sclerosis as African American

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly one million Americans are living with MS. The disease often presents unique challenges for Black people.

The Black MS Experience Program Series is an opportunity to connect with others who understand the distinct experience of life with MS as a Black person. The series offers people the chance to learn from leading scientific and healthcare experts, and gives voice to the unique needs of the Black community living with this disease.

On Sept. 16, the Black MS Experience Program invites people to join them for a day of connection and learning. The event is hosted in partnership with University of Chicago and will be led by Dr. Veronica Cipriani. The day will consist of physician led MS education, living well with MS resource sharing, panel discussions, and a Yoga session. Please dress in layers and active wear. Lunch and coffee will be provided. Discounted parking will be available.

Space is limited. You can register here.