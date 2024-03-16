Comedian uses humor to raise awareness, support for people with Multiple Sclerosis

Actress and comedian Kellye Howard was diagnosed with MS in 2013. Now, she uses the stage to spread awareness through humor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's said that laughter is the best medicine, so a local comedian is using humor to spread awareness about an important health issue.

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. Comedic speaker and actress Kellye Howard was diagnosed with the disease in 2013. Now, she uses the stage to spread awareness through humor.

On March 24, Howard will host the 'M'es'S'ing Around MS Awareness Comedy Show at the Laugh Factory. This light-hearted comedy show is centered around funny, joyful, educational, and empowering humor during MS awareness month. Featured comedians include Lisa Beasley, Eunji Kim, Pat Tomasulo, Kristen Toomey and Tribble. All proceeds will be donated to We Are ILL and the National MS Society to support people with MS, fund research and further their cause to find a cure. The event is free for people diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

You can purchase tickets at https://www.kellyehoward.com/event-details/messing-around-comedy-show-fundraiser