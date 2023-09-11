Midwest Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Chicago

Midwest Black Restaurant Week kicked off, and some participating Chicago restaurants are Kathryn's Soul and Windy City Ribs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the rain falls, Chicagoans know what's next: rain turning to snow.

And, for restaurateurs in Chicago, they know the slow season has begun. Black Restaurant Week hopes to bring in new business before winter.

Shrimp and grits is the special from Kathryn's Soul at the French Market for the Midwest Black Restaurant Week. Owner Kathryn Miles pivoted during the pandemic, and the former property manager started doing more of what she loved.

"I hope people get that it's made with love," Miles said. "We use real butter and heavy cream. We don't cut any corners."

The small business owner doesn't have the budget for marketing, but she hopes the word of mouth will bring in new customers.

"We don't want to see our small businesses closed. Like, they pretty much are. If you go around, you see a lot of brick and mortar are not around," Miles said.

Warren Luckett started Black Restaurant Week nationally in 2016. It now does campaigns across the country. The next two weeks feature restaurants in the Midwest.

"I remember the dinner table being a safe place to have conversations, so I'm like, let's just use the Black restaurants as a safe place for conversation. Let's get the whole community to come out and try Black-owned restaurants," Luckett said.

On Navy Pier, the cooks at Windy City Ribs prepared for their Black Restaurant Week sampler.

"All we want is opportunity to showcase who we are, because once you come, you are going to love the food and you're going to love the experience, but we have to get you there," said owner Terri Evans.

Evans said generational wealth often is missing for African-American restaurateurs.

She said events like Black Restaurant Week are a win-win for customers and the community.

"I think Black Restaurant Week is a bigger platform then highlighting restaurants. It's highlighting businesses in general that need a larger voice," Evans said.

Watch for specials, because Midwest Black Restaurant Week runs through Sept. 24.