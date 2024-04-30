Majordōmo's bing bread service is a can't-miss on the menu

LOS ANGELES -- Restaurateur David Chang's Majordmo is an LA can't-miss, and a trip to Majordmo is not complete without the bread service.

"'Bing' just means bread in Chinese. So, you know. It's similar to that of flat bread or pita," says Tim Mangun, the Chef De Cuisine.

The bread is delicious and fluffy, "essentially becoming the backbone of the menu," Mangun stated.

Diners can pick from a variety of pairings, including Cultured Butter & Honey, Chickpea & Sardine, Smoked Eggplant & Pine Nut, Pistachio & Ricotta, Lady Edison Country Ham and Whipped Bone Marrow.

Majordmo was featured on Freeform's "Chrissy & Dave Dine Out," streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Hulu and this ABC station.

