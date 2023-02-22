The Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA held its Celebration EXPO as part of its Black History Month Activities

Celebration EXPO is a chance for all to take in Black History Month

Newark, Delaware -- The Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA celebrated Black History Month with a drumline, Black-owned businesses and fun activities at the Celebration EXPO.

Event organizers Together with Women With A Vision, a nonprofit aimed at uplifting women in the area, say it's a chance to celebrate the culture and history of Black leaders and business owners.

Hannah Kimani, of the Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA says, "I want people to leave empowered and excited. Black History Month is not just 28 days. It's a yearlong celebration."

For more information on the YMCA events, please visit YMCAade.org.

And for more on Women With a Vision, visit https://wearewomenwithavision.com.