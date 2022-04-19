See the 'Black-ish' kids then and now as groundbreaking ABC series comes to an end

"Black-ish" stars Marcus Scribner as Andre Jr., Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow, Marsai Martin as Diane, Anthony Anderson as Dre, Miles Brown as Jack, Laurence Fishburne as Pops and Yara Shahidi as Zoey. (Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, FILE)

WATCH: New @ABC News special profiles how @blackishabc both entertained and educated millions of viewers for years as the series comes to an end.



Watch “black-ish: A Celebration” Tuesday, April 19 9:30 p.m. EDT on ABC, next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/SpXeWSn3t1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 15, 2022

Yara Shahidi as Zoey

Walt Disney Television's "black-ish" stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, on June, 2014; Yara Shahidi attends a "black-ish" series finale event at Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., on April 9, 2022. (Paul Morigi/ABC via Getty Images, FILE|Paul Morigi/ABC via Getty Images)

Marcus Scribner as Junior

Walt Disney Television's "black-ish" stars Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson, Jr., June, 2014; Marcus Scribner attends a "black-ish" series finale event at Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., April 9, 2022. (Disney General Entertainment via Getty Images|Paul Morigi/ABC via Getty Images)

Marsai Martin as Diane

Walt Disney Television's "black-ish" stars Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, June, 2014; Marsai Martin attends a "black-ish" series finale event at Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C, April 9, 2022. (Disney General Entertainment via Getty Images|Paul Morigi/ABC via Getty Images)

Miles Brown as Jack

Walt Disney Television's "black-ish" stars Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, June, 2014; Miles Brown attends a "black-ish" series finale event at Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., April 9, 2022. (Disney General Entertainment via Getty Images|Paul Morigi/ABC via Getty Images)

Watch the "Black-ish" series finale at a special time, 9/8c on ABC and stream on Hulu.