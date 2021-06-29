be localish philadelphia

Blackmarzian features Afro-futuristic jewelry from innovative artist

EMBED <>More Videos

Blackmarzian features Afro-futuristic jewelry from innovative artist

PHILADELPHIA -- Qil Jones is a Metal Bender, self-described Machine Witch and the creator of Blackmarzian.

Jones envisions and creates an assortment of ultra-modern adornments from hair and face ornaments to bracelets, earrings and more out of sheets of metal.

It's all done out of their home studio in West Philadelphia.

The core of the company is inspired by traditions of black queer radical feminism as well as the folk art of blacksmiths in Africa. You can also make a custom order; imagination is the only limit.

Blackmarzian | Instagram
Online only, custom orders available
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvibe localish philadelphialocalish
BE LOCALISH PHILADELPHIA
This NJ brewery/roastery hybrid serves up 2 favorites in one place
Create the cookie, milkshake of your dreams at Philly's ' 'CookieLab'
K-9 Kakes serves up all-natural treats for the pampered pup
Delaware State Trooper gifts 9-year-old new basketball sneakers
TOP STORIES
Mariano's stabbing victim describes attack by woman linked to 2 others
Northbrook death investigation continues after boy pulled from pond
Drum magazines bring throwback threat to Chicago gun violence
COVID outbreak at IL church camp leads to nearly 100 cases
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
Phishing scammers target IL Secretary of State, IDES
IL taking hands-off approach to Bears' Arlington racetrack bid: gov
Show More
The most brutal rose ceremony dumping; Blake joins 'The Bachelorette'
Could $3K child tax credit lead parents to owe IRS more money?
ISP working to reduce FOID, CCL backlogs
Pritzker expected to sign IL student-athlete compensation bill
Chicago Weather: More showers, storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News