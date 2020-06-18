White mothers in Wheaton come together to design Black Lives Matter signs

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of white moms in Wheaton came together to design Black Lives Matter signs for people in their neighborhood. But their project has turned into something much bigger.
It all started with a Facebook group where Wheaton moms were discussing the recent death of George Floyd.
One of the moms said, "What can we do to help raise awareness?" so they came together and started their project.
They decided to make Black Lives Matter signs for people in their community and they said the demand soared overnight.
People from all over the country have been inquiring about the signs, so they started making another hundred signs and then another hundred.
While they realize a lot more is required to conquer racial injustice in our country, they said they're happy to get the conversation started in Wheaton and this is just the beginning.
"This is forcing us to look at our own biases though, forcing us to look at our own upbringing and how we maybe don't see the picture the way that it is and I think that people are willing to open their eyes right now," said sign designer Stacey Anderson.
"It means a lot to me," said Wheaton mother Mary Yeboah. "I think having a black husband and four children of color has really helped change my understandings of police brutality, racial injustices and like all of us we can look at these children and recognize that their lives matter and they don't matter to everyone in this country and haven't mattered and they need to matter."
They said they know that everyone in their community may not be on board with the project, but they said that's what makes the signs even more important.
"If they don't like it, it maybe just gives them the opportunity to look at themselves and figure out why, so I think that the backlash is going to come, but we're waiting for it," Anderson said.
In the last week, they said they've sold more than 1,200 signs in 30 states. They said the proceeds from the signs will be donated to Black Lives Matter movement.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
