A Pint for Kim: Blood drive honoring Naperville mom who died of cancer could set state record

A Pint for Kim Blood Drive is happening at Naperville North High School. Blood donations are being collected in honor of Kim Sandford.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- People are rolling up their sleeves for a blood drive at Naperville North High School that could set a state record.

There were hundreds of volunteers helping out on Saturday morning. The fourth annual blood drive for A Pint for Kim started at 8 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome.

The blood drive is named in honor of Kimberley Benedyk Sandford. It began in 2020, when Kim, a wife and mother of two boys, was battling a cancer so rare that her case was one in 10 million.

At times, she needed dozens of blood and plasma transfusions, which inspired her family to start the #APintForKim.

Kim was involved in the creation of the effort, and her wish was to have it continue. Hundreds keep turning out each year.

ABC7 spoke with her husband, who was the first blood donor on Saturday morning.

"It is pretty amazing when you think about it. It's people helping people, and so it just struck a chord with us. Kim really felt like, 'Wow, I really want to give this back.' And, she told her doctor one time, kind of joking, she said, 'We'll give this back 10-fold.' But, she was wrong, because it's been more like 100-fold."

This year, A Pint for Kim is taking place at Naperville North High School, where Kim's sons now attend school. It is expected to be the largest single-day blood drive in the history of state.

So, organizers are hoping for a record-setting day. They said they have close to 500 people who already signed up online to give blood, and that number is growing.

You can find more information, and sign up to donate here.