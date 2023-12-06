American Red Cross in critical need for blood donations ahead of holiday season

The American Red Cross has issued reminder about their critical need for blood donations ahead of the holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago heads into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, the Red Cross has issued a reminder about the critical need to donate blood.

"I am a helper by nature, so I like to give back," blood donor Jayme Stathos-VanDerbloomen said.

Stathos-VanDerbloomen gave the gift of life Wednesday to celebrate her 50th birthday.

You may have some blood to give that could help sustain or maintain somebody else's life Demond Ausley, Red Cross Chicago manager

"I am able to, so why not?" Stathos-VanDerbloomen said. "It's super easy to do. It doesn't take that long in the grand scheme of things."

The Red Cross said donations are especially when the blood supply gets low this time of year.

"You just never know, you have to expect the unexpected." said Red Cross Chicago manager Demond Ausley. "If I had my wish, it would be bursting at the seams and I'd have to build another refrigerator."

RELATED | ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive adding locations on Jan. 17 and 18, 2024

Ausley gave ABC7 firsthand look at the Chicago headquarters' blood storage room.

It's from there that the Red Cross provides critical blood donations to 29 local hospitals.

"Here in the Chicagoland area, or anywhere - accidents do occur," Ausley said. "So, to be able to have a surplus of blood available at any time, it just really helps."

Ausley said during the holiday season, donating blood isn't always top of mind. Scheduling a donation appointment could be the gift that saves someone's life.

"You may not have money to give, but you may have some blood to give that could help sustain or maintain somebody else's life," Ausley said.

ABC7's Christian Piekos and his crew decided to roll up their sleeves while stopping by the Red Cross Wednesday, taking time to meet the compassionate individuals committed to helping save lives, such as phlebotomist Mario Meza.

"What I love about it is just meeting the people who come to help us come save lives," Meza said.

With the season of giving in full swing, sometimes the best gifts come in pint-sized packages.