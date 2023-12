Firefighters rescued a 6-foot pet Boa constrictor that was trapped inside the wall of a Herrin, IL home.

HERRIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters responded to a very unusual call in the city of Herrin, which is in southern Illinois.

They were called to help rescue a snake trapped within a wall.

We now know it was the family's pet, a 6-foot Boa constrictor.

It apparently escaped from the enclosure and become lodged in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet for about 12 hours.

Firefighters undertook the delicate task of disassembling the cabinet to free the snake and safely return her to her enclosure.