Child seriously injured, 3 others hurt in boat fire on Pistakee Lake: Fox Lake officials

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A child was seriously injured when a boat caught fire on Pistakee Lake on Sunday, officials said.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to a flame-engulfed boat, which was carrying a family of four.

The two adults and two children on the boat jumped into the water to flee the flames.

One child, who is under 10 years old, was transported to a hospital with serious burns. The adults and one child had minor burns that were treated on-scene, and they did not need to be hospitalized.

The fire department extinguished the flames on the boat, which is being removed from the water, officials said. Further information was not immediately available.

