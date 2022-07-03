Pilsen street renamed to honor late Chicago firefighter who died of cancer months shy of retirement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special ceremony was held Saturday for one of Chicago's fallen heroes.Bobby Herrera's name is now cemented on a street near 18th Street and Carpenter Avenue. The same block he grew up on in Pilsen."This is Roberto's block," said Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward.Bobby's engine, Truck 32, posted on the block with a the flag draped over it as city leaders joined Herrera's family and friends for the big reveal, honoring the late Chicago firefighter."I'm pretty speechless," said Herrera's youngest daughter, Bianca Herrera."This sign will be an example for all the firefighters that are currently working on the future firefighters be like Bobby, right? Give it your all, give it your best," added retired CFD firefighter, Don Hroma.Herrera served for decades before dying from throat cancer last year, just two months after he retired.His legacy now etched on the Pilsen corner forever for family and friends to have a constant reminder in Herrera's hometown, highlighting the kind of man he was.Loved ones said his heroic work went far beyond the line of duty."Not only did he inspire us, but he actually inspired a lot in Mexico," Bianca said. "He went to different states or Mexico to give equipment to all these firefighters, different firehouses that didn't have anything to just try to help them out."Now, the Pilsen community is giving back to one of its own, with Herrera forever smiling down."I'm actually really honored and privileged to call him my father," Bianca "He must be smiling up there. I'm sure he is. I'm very, very happy for him, he loves the spotlight."