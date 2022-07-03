street renaming

Pilsen street renamed to honor late Chicago firefighter who died of cancer months shy of retirement

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Pilsen street renamed to honor late Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special ceremony was held Saturday for one of Chicago's fallen heroes.

Bobby Herrera's name is now cemented on a street near 18th Street and Carpenter Avenue. The same block he grew up on in Pilsen.

"This is Roberto's block," said Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward.

Bobby's engine, Truck 32, posted on the block with a the flag draped over it as city leaders joined Herrera's family and friends for the big reveal, honoring the late Chicago firefighter.

"I'm pretty speechless," said Herrera's youngest daughter, Bianca Herrera.

"This sign will be an example for all the firefighters that are currently working on the future firefighters be like Bobby, right? Give it your all, give it your best," added retired CFD firefighter, Don Hroma.

Herrera served for decades before dying from throat cancer last year, just two months after he retired.

His legacy now etched on the Pilsen corner forever for family and friends to have a constant reminder in Herrera's hometown, highlighting the kind of man he was.

Loved ones said his heroic work went far beyond the line of duty.

"Not only did he inspire us, but he actually inspired a lot in Mexico," Bianca said. "He went to different states or Mexico to give equipment to all these firefighters, different firehouses that didn't have anything to just try to help them out."

Now, the Pilsen community is giving back to one of its own, with Herrera forever smiling down.

"I'm actually really honored and privileged to call him my father," Bianca "He must be smiling up there. I'm sure he is. I'm very, very happy for him, he loves the spotlight."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopilsenstreet renamingchicago fire departmentcancer
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STREET RENAMING
Street renaming honors aspiring Evanston model murdered on South Side
Street renamed after CFD lieutenant killed during attempted carjacking
Fallen Aurora Marines honored with street renamings
Lake Shore Drive name change plan approved by City Council committee
TOP STORIES
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
Jet truck driver killed during Michigan air show | VIDEO
$2M bond for convicted felon charged with shooting CPD officer
Couple gets $1.5K fine for parking in their driveway
18 shot, 2 killed in July 4 weekend violence across city, police say
Mother speaks out for 1st time since 5-month-old girl fatally shot
Woman wins lottery for 3rd time, cites game-winning strategy
Show More
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
VP Harris expected to discuss Roe overturn at Essence Festival
Chicago Weather: Clear, partly cloudy Saturday night
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2022: What to expect this year
How to stream ESSENCE Fest live on Hulu
More TOP STORIES News