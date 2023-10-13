Section of Route 30 in Oswego renamed to honor west suburban Navy veteran

A one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 30 in Oswego will now forever be known as 'Herschel Luckinbill Road,' in honor of the Navy veteran.

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A ceremony was held Friday in west suburban Oswego to rename a section of a road in honor of a Navy veteran from the community.

American Flags fluttered in the wind, leading to a simple brown sign along Route 30 honoring the Navy veteran, Herschel Luckinbill, who embodied the values the flag stands for.

"Whenever I see an American Flag, it makes me feel good," WWII veteran Richard Miller said. "It's just a thrill to see somebody get credit like that."

A one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 30 will forever be known as 'Herschel Luckinbill Road,' to serve as a reminder of the late Navy veteran's service to his country and community.

The Montgomery man's life was remembered during a route dedication ceremony at Oswego Village Hall.

"He was 100% devoted to ensuring that we never forget. We never forget those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," 84th District Representative Stephanie Kifowit said.

Luckinbill served two tours of duty in Vietnam aboard a destroyer. He was fortunate to come home after his ship was struck by the North Vietnamese.

"He was a true patriot and sacrificed a lot personally to accomplish what he did," said Mike Eckburg with American Legion Post 84.

Luckinbill's desire to serve only continued on the homefront for decades.

He was a guardian for veterans as they traveled to Washington D.C. to visit memorials, as part of Honor Flight Chicago.

"He liked to have fun and he tried to make that a part of everything he did is to make it fun for everybody," said Glenn Luckinbill, Herschel Luckinbill's son. "He had a way of bringing people together."

He also helped bring the Vietnam Moving Wall to the western suburbs, sharing the names of fallen servicemen and women with hundreds of thousands of people.

The beloved veteran unexpectedly died in 2021, but his memory lives for those who take a drive down Herschel Luckinbill Road.

"I hope every time people drive by, they'll think, 'what can I do to make a difference? What can I do to help?'" Glenn Luckinbill said.