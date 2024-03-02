Fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso to be honored with street sign dedication

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fallen Chicago police officer André Vásquez Lasso will have a street named after him on Saturday.

Friday marked one year since Officer Vasquez Lasso's death in the line of duty.

A street sign dedication ceremony will take place at noon at the corner of Marquette Road and Lawndale Avenue near Marquette Park on the city's Southwest Side.

On Friday, The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation held a memorial roll call in the officer's honor at the 8th District on West 63rd Street.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said it is a loss that is felt through the entire department.

"Let's look to his family for the strength that they provide us on a daily basis," said Snelling. "We feel that loss. Let's feel it together. Let's just make sure we continue to move this department forward. Let's keep him and his family in our prayers."

Vásquez Lasso was 32 when he was shot and killed responding to a domestic-related call on the 5200 block of South Spaulding in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Vásquez Lasso was a four-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department at the time of his death.