Raleigh Police dashcam from April 5th (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC --
Body and dash cam video has been released showing a confrontation between officers and a Raleigh man during an arrest back in April.

The video shows the arrest of Kyron Hinton.

The two state troopers involved in the arrest -- Tabitha Davis and Michael Blake -- as well as Wake deputy Cameron Broadwell, have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

April 5th dashcam video from Raleigh Police



The NC NAACP is planning to respond to the video release in a news conference set for 5 p.m.

In response to the video release, Raleigh Police released a statement, saying in part that "as with any situation where a citizen is injured, this matter is of great concern."



The grand jury indictment said Blake and Davis hit Hinton with their flashlights, causing serious injury.

It also stated that Broadwell assaulted Hinton with his hands and a police K-9, causing injury that resulted in Hinton's hospitalization.

A Wake County judge ordered the law enforcement agencies last week to release the videos.



Hinton admits he was drunk and waving his hands that night, upset because he had just lost money at a sweepstakes parlor.

"I had been drinking and had a crisis that night but I didn't do anything to law enforcement and I was no threat. And, again, the video will show that," he told ABC11 last week.

Raleigh Police release dashcam from April 5th



The three police agencies at the scene of the arrest didn't object to the release of the dash and body camera video but asked the judge to also authorize them to release audio recordings including police radio traffic and 911 calls.

An attorney for the Wake County Sheriff's Office said he hoped people would watch and listen to all the recordings before passing judgment on the actions of the officers.

"We just would ask that if you do decide to release it that we release all of it," said Paul Gessner. "If you want to ask somebody to put together a puzzle you need to give them all the pieces of the puzzle."
