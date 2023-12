Male dead body pulled from Chicago River in Downtown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dead body was found in the Chicago River in Downtown Friday morning.

A man was discovered in the water around 9:37 a.m. in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department extracted the body from the water. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man's identity was not immediately known. An autopsy is pending, police said.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.