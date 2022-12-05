WATCH LIVE

Body found in Fox River ID'd as missing Algonquin woman, Carpentersville Police Department says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, December 5, 2022 11:16PM
A body found in the Fox River was identified as missing Algonquin woman Kimberly Koerner, the Carpentersville Police Department said.

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A body found in the Fox River on Monday morning is that of a missing woman from Algongquin, authorities said.

The Kane County coroner said 52-year-old Kimberly Koerner was found near the area of Bolz and Williams Road in Carpentersville.

She was last seen walking away from a Jewel store on Sunday.

Police do not believe any foul play was involved. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about her death.

